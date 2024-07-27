Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 13,658 Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,658 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.18% of MEI Pharma worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.
MEI Pharma Trading Up 2.9 %
MEIP stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 million, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on MEIP. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Laidlaw cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
