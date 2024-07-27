Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 23,610 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,610 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $64,175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,024,000 after acquiring an additional 224,286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Landstar System by 359.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Landstar System by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 337,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after acquiring an additional 59,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $5,366,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $192.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.94 and a 200 day moving average of $184.95. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $203.94.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.