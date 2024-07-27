Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 3,115 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Noah worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Noah by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Noah by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 26,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Noah by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Noah by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOAH opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.76. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $15.83.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.96 million for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $2.1249 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Noah’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

