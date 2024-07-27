Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 34,863 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,863 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Shares of LLYVK opened at $38.09 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,072 shares of company stock valued at $17,749,275 over the last 90 days.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.