Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 34,994 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,994 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 4,205.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VIST opened at $44.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.91.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $317.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIST shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup cut Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

