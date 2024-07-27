Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 70,786 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,786 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Core Molding Technologies worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 1,648.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,501 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 76,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $44,505.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,201.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $354,638.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,726 shares of company stock worth $850,887 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

CMT opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $168.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Molding Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.