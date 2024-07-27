Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,950 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 26.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $673.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.83. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $35.74.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.94 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

