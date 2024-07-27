Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,868 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

