Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 281.3% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ACST opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.55. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.30. Equities research analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

