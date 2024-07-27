Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Update

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Acerinox Price Performance

ANIOY opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Acerinox has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Acerinox had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Acerinox Increases Dividend

Acerinox Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1183 per share. This is an increase from Acerinox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.