Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the June 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.54. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACHV shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Achieve Life Sciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 342,731 shares in the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

See Also

