Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get Our Latest Report on ACRS

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ACRS opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $99.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,395,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,608.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,435,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,797. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 207,418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 61,602 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.