Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,449,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
