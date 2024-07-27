Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter worth $2,026,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,363,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $9,318,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $890,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $37,501,401.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,522,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,940,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of GOLF opened at $71.57 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average is $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $707.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

