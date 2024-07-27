Adam Daniel Phillips Sells 4,500 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Shares of MRTN opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.77. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 33.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRTN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 1,997.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Featured Articles

