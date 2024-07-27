Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adecoagro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $979.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.1682 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Adecoagro by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Featured Stories

