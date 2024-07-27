Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Adient worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 6.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of Adient stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

