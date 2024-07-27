Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Earns “Buy” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AAV. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAV

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$9.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.10. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.02 and a twelve month high of C$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advantage Energy

In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 24,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,919.20. In other news, Director Donald M. Clague purchased 5,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.91 per share, with a total value of C$237,919.20. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $372,069. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.