Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Short Interest Up 49.5% in July

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the June 30th total of 815,800 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 418,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $4.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $29.70.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 135,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,101,546 shares in the company, valued at $16,286,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 784,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 452,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.