AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Trading 0.1% Higher

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.10. 19,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 915% from the average session volume of 1,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.