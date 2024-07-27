Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday. Paradigm Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.69.

ARE stock opened at C$15.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$973.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$8.42 and a 12 month high of C$17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.71.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

