Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at National Bankshares

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Paradigm Capital boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARE

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$15.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$973.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.71. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.40.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.