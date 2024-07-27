Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Trading Up 5.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$15.00 and last traded at C$14.99. Approximately 254,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 295,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.19.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

Aecon Group Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$973.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.69.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. On average, analysts predict that Aecon Group Inc. will post 0.9104803 EPS for the current year.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.