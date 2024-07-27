Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Stifel Canada

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Desjardins cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.69.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$15.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$973.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$17.40.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

