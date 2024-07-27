Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.09 million, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.70. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,470,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10,714.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 662,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 656,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $4,510,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.