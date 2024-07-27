AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,094,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 179,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of AeroVironment worth $474,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVAV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 3,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 166,615 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,287,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after buying an additional 144,628 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 756.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 102,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $9,784,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $173.82 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.25 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.56.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.20.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at $16,904,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

