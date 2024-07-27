Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,521 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,310,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,647,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,506,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,569,000 after acquiring an additional 769,843 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Affirm by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,969,000 after acquiring an additional 749,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RJA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $14,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 3.45. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

