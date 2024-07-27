African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR) Short Interest Down 57.4% in July

African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the June 30th total of 614,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AAGR opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. African Agriculture has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in African Agriculture stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of African Agriculture Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:AAGR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 558,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 5.91% of African Agriculture at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

African Agriculture Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary Les Fermes de la Teranga SA, develops commercial farming business focusing on the production and sale of alfalfa for cattle feed and nutrition purposes in Africa. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc is a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

