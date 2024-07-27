African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR) Short Interest Down 57.4% in July

African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the June 30th total of 614,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
African Agriculture Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAGR opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. African Agriculture has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $11.35.
African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About African Agriculture
African Agriculture Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary Les Fermes de la Teranga SA, develops commercial farming business focusing on the production and sale of alfalfa for cattle feed and nutrition purposes in Africa. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc is a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than African Agriculture
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for African Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.