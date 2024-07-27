Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.50.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,624,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 736,092 shares of company stock valued at $109,519,936. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 132.5% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.0% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 6.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Airbnb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $140.10 on Friday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $113.24 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.