Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Update

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 236.5% from the June 30th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Akari Therapeutics worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

AKTX opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

