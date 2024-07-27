Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Holdings Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $2,086,085,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,157,000 after purchasing an additional 650,248 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $55,075,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,223,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $31,260,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $118.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.99%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

