Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:AQN)

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$993.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 12.44%.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$8.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$6.75 and a 52 week high of C$10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.32.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -89.55%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.