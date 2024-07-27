Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $220.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.57. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.