Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Short Interest Update

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,500 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the June 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 98,628 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,538,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.
Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.20.
About Aligos Therapeutics
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
Featured Stories
