ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Trading Down 1.5%

ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.68. 40 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

ALK-Abelló A/S Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76.

About ALK-Abelló A/S

ALK-Abelló A/S operates as an allergy solutions company in Europe, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes GRAZAX/GRASTEK, RAGWITEK/RAGWIZAX, ACARIZAX/ODACTRA, MITICURE, CEDARCURE, and ITULAZAX/ITULATEK for treatment of allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma. The company offers allergy immunotherapy products in the form of injections, sublingual drops, and tablets for the treatment of various allergies, including grass, ragweed, house dust mite, Japanese cedar, tree, and food.

