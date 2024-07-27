Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.56.

ALKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 489,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alkami Technology news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $40,931,041.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,186,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,970,712.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 489,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,824.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,848,472 shares of company stock valued at $49,241,550 in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Alkami Technology by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

