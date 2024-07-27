Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,161,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Alkermes worth $545,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter worth approximately $3,857,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $27.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

