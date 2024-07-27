Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,855,274 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 1,628,212 shares.The stock last traded at $24.80 and had previously closed at $24.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,400,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,466,000 after acquiring an additional 999,939 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,756,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 477.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 668,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,031,000 after acquiring an additional 553,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,791,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after acquiring an additional 499,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

See Also

