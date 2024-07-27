ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of ALLETE worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,615,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,548,000 after acquiring an additional 35,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,848,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 4.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE:ALE opened at $64.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.80. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7005 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 67.79%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

