Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT) Short Interest Update

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ AENT opened at $2.38 on Friday. Alliance Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $121.21 million, a PE ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Alliance Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

