AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $35.45 and last traded at $34.94, with a volume of 27977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AllianceBernstein Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 121.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 19.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Articles

