Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,666,700 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the June 30th total of 2,595,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.4 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

