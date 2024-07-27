Allstate Corp Sells 525 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allstate Corp lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,718,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,099,000 after purchasing an additional 102,691 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $736,844,000 after acquiring an additional 885,046 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 69.4% during the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,093,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $165,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

GOOGL stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.04 and its 200 day moving average is $160.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.