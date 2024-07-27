Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Decreased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,381 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $736,844,000 after acquiring an additional 885,046 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 69.4% during the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,093,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $165,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,961,000 after purchasing an additional 76,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.