Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 478,876 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $235,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,144,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $15,441,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,902,000 after buying an additional 1,472,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,910,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,876,605,000 after acquiring an additional 874,919 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,408,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,247,868,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

