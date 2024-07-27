AlphaTime Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMCU) Shares Up 0.7%

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCU – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AlphaTime Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCU – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in AlphaTime Acquisition were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About AlphaTime Acquisition

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

