Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New $140.75 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 780,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $140,752,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.0% during the first quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 47,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.27 and its 200 day moving average is $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.04.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

