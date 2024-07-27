ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Trading Up 0.9%

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.38 and last traded at $30.08. Approximately 22,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 134,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $222.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 434,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after buying an additional 60,505 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,176,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,890,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter.

About ALPS Clean Energy ETF

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

