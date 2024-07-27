Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the June 30th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get Alset alerts:

Alset Stock Performance

Shares of Alset stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. Alset has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 227.02% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%.

Insider Transactions at Alset

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alset

In related news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 456,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $310,411.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,080,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,608.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 709,516 shares of company stock valued at $563,541. Corporate insiders own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 3.00% of Alset at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Alset Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.