Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.27 and a 200 day moving average of $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.